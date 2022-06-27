Why You Might Spot a ‘Today’ Show Host Enjoying a Coney in Detroit This Week

Fans of Today on NBC may spot their favorite early morning weatherman enjoying an iconic Detroit staple this week in the city. Al Roker is heading to town and he's all about the coneys.

Roker is set to be in the Motor City this week to do some filming, not for Today, but for his show Family Style with Al Roker. The show, which streams on Peacock, features Roker traveling around the country and checking out different family-owned restaurants and iconic dishes.

During his stop this week in Michigan, Roker will focus on Detroit's legendary coney island hot dogs, of course. According to Deadline Detroit, the plan is for Roker to broadcast live for Today on Wednesday from Cullen Plaza along the Detroit Riverfront. If you're an early riser and want a little 15 minutes of background fame, you can head down to the plaza and try to make a cameo during the broadcast.

After Today wraps, Roker will make his way to American Coney Island on Lafayette Blvd. Probably one of the most well-known, and oldest of the stops, American Coney Island was founded in 1917. Starting with the beginning seems to be the best way for Roker to navigate all that truly is a Detroit Coney Island. Next, he'll head to Detroit CMO (Chili Mustard Onions) on Brush Street to tape more for Family Style with Al Roker.

There's no official word on when the segment featuring the best of Detroit eats will air, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. Can't make it down to the D to catch Mr. Roker? Be sure to tune into Today Wednesday morning to catch some of Roker's visit to the city.

