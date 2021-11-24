A Michigan woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing a video about a date that never actually happened.

User @nikki.jabs reveals that she was heartbroken when her date sent her home in an Uber before they did what they had planned. So why did he do it? She says he didn’t like her outfit.

“I spent 40 minutes on my makeup to meet his friends and co-workers at a grand opening for the retail company he works for,” Jabs explains.

Her “crime?” She was wearing a black, long-sleeved crop top and pink, paper-bag pants for the event when she went to pick up Greg, whom she recently met on a dating app. But she says he didn’t approve of her fashion choice.

“He was too embarrassed to be seen with me in this outfit, so he sent me home in an Uber and went to the opening without me,” she tells viewers through tears. In a follow-up video, Jabs explains, “I’m just so sad because I spent so much time trying to look pretty and he sent me home in an Uber. Who does that?”

In a subsequent vid, she adds that he decided to send her home after she told him, “I’m wearing this to the function or going home” and he replied, “Can I call you an Uber?” TikTok users offered their support for the rejected woman:

“There’s going to be an apology and begging,” one writes. “Please don’t listen to him, it’s only going to get worse.”

“You’re beautiful and deserve so much more,” comments another.

“Remember: This is him in the beginning,” shares a user. “This is him on his best behavior. Run!”

And it seems she did. Jabs tells followers she got her stuff from his place, adding, “I’m glad I got out after only three weeks and not three years!”

