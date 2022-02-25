Who Is The Guinness World Record Holder For The Tallest Teenager, Who Was The Tallest In Michigan?

It cost a lot to feed an average size teenage boy can you imagine the grocery bill to feed this 16-year-old?

On December 19th, 2020 the Guinness World Record group determined that the world’s largest teenager is a boy named Olivier Rioux. Olivier is from Quebec, Canada and comes in at 7 ft 5.33 inches tall or 226.9 cm centimeters. To answer the question, you are probably asking yourself right now, yes he does play basketball. Guinness reports that “Olivier has had his eye on this record title since he was 10 years old”.

The previous record-holder only held that record for about a month. On October 18, 2020, Ren Keyu from China received the Guinness World Records title for the tallest teenager coming in at 7 ft 3.02 inches tall or 221.03 centimeters. Yes, you read that correctly he is from China.

Is he any good at basketball and is he coordinated? Check it out yourself with the following video:

Even at his height, a Michigan teenager 7 years ago would have taken the record from him. Back in January of 2017 local NBC affiliate in Detroit Channel 4 reported on Broc D. Brown. Broc stands approximately 7 feet 8 inches. According to the report Broc:

"was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Sotos syndrome, or cerebral gigantism, when he was a child. One of every 15,000 people has Sotos. There are different types of the disorder"

Our thoughts are with you Broc!