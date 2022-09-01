I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks.

But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.

Unless, you know, you get seasick.

If not, here are at least 5 spots in West Michigan offering short lake and river tours:

1. The Flying Dutchman Adventure Co. - Saugatuck/Douglas

The Flying Dutchman Adventure Co, or TFD for short, is a Douglas area charter company owned by a father/son duo. They offer a number of different kinds of boat tours including a sunset cruise, public cruises, private charters, and Wine Wednesday cruises. Their books are open on select days through the first half of October. Adult tickets cost $40 while children's tickets cost $35. Find all booking information here.

2. Star of Saugatuck

Offering both day and evening cruises, Star of Saugatuck runs daily cruises, yes. But, their themed cruises look like a lot of fun. Wine on the Water, for example, offers the passenger five, 3oz samples of the featured wines, snacks, and a full-service bar. That one, of course, is only open to those that are 21 and older. Daily cruises run a few times throughout the day. Find the times and booking information for all cruises here.

3. The Holland Princess

The Holland Princess is a 65' Victorian-style paddle-wheel river boat, according to their website. They offer both public and private cruises, lunch and dinner cruises, and sunset cruises too. The cruises are family-friendly and the boat even has a karaoke system on board. Prices vary depending on what kind of cruise you're booking. Find their schedule and booking information here.

4. The Grand Lady - Jenison

Located at the Steamboat Park Campground, The Grand Lady tours the Grand River. They offer Live Music Cruises, which sound like a blast, sightseeing cruises, and private charters too. Prices start at $16 and vary depending on your selected type of cruise. Find all information and their upcoming schedule here.

5. Southwest Michigan Cycleboat - St. Joseph

Definitely more of a "party" feel, Southwest Michigan Cycleboat does have a motor but, relies on the passenger to pedal the boat along the Saint Joseph River. Whether you're booking a single seat or reserving the entire boat for a special event, the tours last for about 2 hours. Prices range from $43 to over $400. Find all of their information here.

Now, if you prefer a more private setting but you would like to be in charge, there are a few boat rental options in the southwest Michigan area, too. Check them out below:

There are even boats you can use as an Airbnb. Well, at least one:

