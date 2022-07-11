Watch: Thief Intentionally Slams Truck Into Melvindale Gas Station to Gain Entry
Surveillance video at a Melvindale gas station shows a driver plowing into the building and then attempting to crawl over the debris in order to gain entry.
Driver Intentionally Slams Into Building
There's little doubt that the driver of the flatbed truck intentionally backed the vehicle into the establishment at a high rate of speed. The owner of the Sunoco gas station is hoping someone will help police identify the man who did the damage to his business in order to rob the store.
The gas station owner tells television station WDIV-TV in Detroit that the thief made an attempt to steal the safe from inside the store, but was unsuccessful. It is unclear if the man was able to steal anything else from the establishment before he fled the scene.
Building Sustains Significant Damage
The owner tells the TV station that the building, which is located on Dix Rd. between Grace St. and Blanche St. in Melvindale, sustained significant damage. At the time of this writing there is no estimate of the dollar amount of the damage, but if you have any information about the thief or any other details, you're asked to contact authorities.
Surveillance Video Captured it All
Take a look at the video footage in the video player below. In addition to the surveillance video, there are photographs of the aftermath sustained at the establishment. Again, if you have any information about the driver or the incident, you're asked to contact authorities.