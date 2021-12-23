Update: FOUND! He has been Located and is Safe

Update 12/24/2021: FOUND! The missing teen has been located and is safe.



Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Family members of the missing 16-year-old Eric Ruimveld are worried for the teen. Eric has not been seen or heard from since November 26, 2021. They say he is not in a good state of mind and they would like to see him come home so they can get him the help he needs.

Eric is known to frequent the Parchment area and the Kalamazoo area near Washington Avenue and James Street.

Eric is described as a 16-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 176 pounds, with light brown hair, and brown eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone who sees Eric or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo Township Police at 269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Courtesy of the family of Eric Ruimveld

