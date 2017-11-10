U.S. Figure Skating Championships Coming To Detroit
This week United States Figure Skating made their selection for the destination of the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. From January 19-27th the championships will be held in Detroit at Little Caesar's Arena.
It's been over 20 years since the event was last held in Detroit, going back to 1994 when it was held at Joe Louis Arena. The 2019 U.S. Championships will have support locally from the Detroit Sports Commission, 313 Presents and the Detroit Skating Club.
Kris Smith, who is director of the Detroit Sports Commission commented:
Suburban Detroit is the epicenter for world-class figure skating, so we feel the nation’s most prestigious figure skating event is coming home. The metro Detroit community is primed and ready to showcase our great destination, while raising the bar like we always do to make this the best championship experience yet. We believe we have the best venue in the country in Little Caesars Arena and partners such as the Mayor’s Office, 313 Presents, the Detroit Skating Club and Detroit Metro Skating Council.
Tickets for the event will go on sale early next year.