Two Fires in the Same Abandoned Battle Creek Community Under Investigation

Two separate fires at an abandoned mobile home park in the same week are under investigation.

Investigators with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety are investigating two suspicious fires which have occurred at Avonwood Mobile Home Park, located at 953 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek.

Google Street View

Emmett Township Public Safety personnel were dispatched to two separate mobile home fires at the same location during the course of one week which are now under investigation.

The first fire was reported on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 12:51 a.m., and the second was reported Friday, October 1, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The Avonwood Mobile Home complex is currently abandoned and no people are living in the park. Both fires include mobile homes that are described as total losses in a news release.

Detectives are currently looking into these fires as suspicious in nature and are asking anyone who may have information into these fires to contact the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

