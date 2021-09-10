Thursday Fire at a Battle Creek Home Under Investigation

A fire at a Battle Creek home remains under investigation.

Battle Creek Fire Fighters responded to a fire in the 200 block of Graves Avenue just before noon on Thursday, according to a news release.

First firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the attic. Crews immediately began fire suppression efforts on the interior of the home and quickly gained control.

The majority of the damage to the home occurred in the kitchen and attic. The home was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshall.

There have been numerous suspicious fires in the City of Battle Creek in recent years, including the site of the former Southwestern Junior High School within the city. Keep scrolling to view photos of the damage.