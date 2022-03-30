A 2020 graduate of White Pigeon Schools and a lifelong resident, Jacob Mullenix is an aspiring filmmaker who hopes to direct a movie featuring his hometown with auditions to take place this Friday, April 1.

Mullenix's production company, Psuedo Moron, is in need of around 21 extras for his upcoming project entitled Today's Hottest Comedy which is set to begin filming next month. In a conversation with the Sturgis Journal, Jacob says the film is a personal piece inspired by life in White Pigeon and is a celebration of small-town life.

Don't let the title fool you! Today's Hottest Comedy is a complex piece, blending the genres of drama and even horror with comedic overtones. Mullenix tells the Journal,

The reason why the movie is called ‘Today’s Hottest Comedy’ is because it’s a film that represents my life,” Mullenix said. “I believe that the world we’re living in right now in reality itself is ‘today’s hottest comedy.’ Life is two things: it’s very funny and it’s very frightening. I’d like to make a movie that represents that.

In addition to extras the film is in need of production staff and is looking to the community for any additional props or crafts that could be featured in his film. The young filmmaker wants this project to be a community effort saying, "You bring us a craft, we’ll find a way to put it in the film...I’ll throw it in the scene. I’ll make it work...I don’t want it to be my film, I want it to be the film of our town."

It sounds like this young man has a good head on his shoulders! What a fun way to feature his hometown and bring the community together. If you would like to participate in Jacob's film, auditions are being held at Depo Park in White Pigeon beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1. No previous experience is required, "All you must have is the openness to love all individuals equally" and a willingness to learn. Additional audition details can be found here.

