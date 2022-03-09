We've covered some real estate listings in the past that are far beyond anything we could ever afford, but still amazing to virtually walk through and pretend we lived in somewhere so nice. Then there are listings like the one I found yesterday that still has my head spinning. There comes a time in life where you need to take a step back, look at the building you're attempting to sell and just say, "Ya know what, let's just get a wrecking ball to this thing."

In the case for this Detroit house, it looks like it already had a wrecking ball crash through the roof, and I mean that quite literally. This absolute s---hole of a house is located at 9402 Ravenswood St and is going for on $3,750. No offence, but this place straight up looks like a crack house that squatters were living int. There is nothing appealing about this whatsoever. The price tag is an insult to anyone foolish enough to try and take this project on; You'd NEED that $3,750.

Don't get me wrong, I know realtors have a job to do, and I guess there's no easy way of showing off this house, especially when the listing says "Show with caution." The house, which features 4 "bathrooms" is in need of a full rehab. It's actually a 4-unit Brick Quadruplex in a up and coming neighborhood, so whatever the price is set after the proper renovations are made, I'm sure it won't be cheap. Take a look at this place...