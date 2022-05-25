The growing cannabis industry in the state now gets lounges where people can come in and smoke, eat or just chill.

The first cannabis lounge will open in Kalkaska on June 1

Kalkaska has been one of the surprising success stories since the legalization of recreational cannabis was approved in November of 2018. The small town has six dispensaries among its 2200 residents, making it one of the highest per capita weed stops in the state. So it's only appropriate that the first public lounge be in that northern Michigan city.

Kalkaska is 25 miles is 25 miles east of Traverse City at the intersection of M-72 and US 131.

The Kalkushka Lounge will officially open June 1 in a newly remodeled building at 302 Cedar Street, right next to The Botanical dispensary in the downtown business area. Both businesses are owned by Lansing based Carbidex.

(NOTE: In addition to being a play on the name of the town, Kalkushka is also a strain of cannabis. It's kind of a sleepy Indica.)

The June 1 opening will a 'soft opening', with a bigger grand opening slated for later in June.

"Our passion is bringing good people together and enhancing lives through cannabis, and the Kalkushka Lounge is a place where people from all walks of life can come together and bond over this amazing plant," Russ Chambers, CEO of Carbidex, said in a press release.

So What Will A Cannabis Lounge Be Like?

That's a great question. Bars and lounges featuring alcohol usually comport a loud and boisterous crowd feel, in direct relation to what they're serving. I'm thinking the vibe at a cannabis lounge will be chill, a little quieter, with smaller groups engaging in what I would refer to as "stoner" conversation, which sometimes can be the best type of conversation.

You may get better idea of what it may be like there from this list of the seven top lounges worldwide from states and countries that have gotten a head start on us.

According to the press release, the 3000 foot Kalkushka space will feature "a laid-back atmosphere, various seating areas, and a stage for live acts." The space will also be available for private parties and events where cannabis could be used.

The lounge cannot serve alcohol, but will feature soft drinks from Northwoods Soda and Syrup, and food from the Park Street Cafe in Traverse City.

While a cannabis lounge opened in Hazel Park near Detroit in March, that one is open only to private group parties, so this will be the first open to the public for walk in business.

