The 1937 Legend Of The Saginaw Water Man is Still a Mystery Today

If you know me, you know I love a good mystery, especially ones that fall under the radar and are for the most part...forgotten. Take the legend of the Saginaw Water Man for example, it's a Michigan mystery that most people don't even know about.

The Saginaw legend dates back to 1937 when a man was fishing on the bank of the Saginaw River. He was just sitting there when all of a sudden he saw what appeared to be a man-like monster or some kind of water creature climb up out of the water and onto the shore. According to legend, the creature leaned up against a tree and appeared to be catching his breath or something. It was only on the shore for a moment before it dove back into the river.

Get our free mobile app

I suppose anybody could say they saw a creature come out of the water and just go on lying about it but this guy was a wreck after the incident. According to Weird Michigan, he was so emotionally distraught by what he had just witnessed that he later suffered from a nervous breakdown. To this day, the Saginaw Water Man is still a mystery and whatever happened was never explained.

If the legend is true, I can't imagine what in the world he was looking at. I wish there was a little more to the story and a better description of the creature but what I just told you is all that remains of the story today. I'm sure there was more to the story at one time but it somehow got lost over the past 84 years.

So, the next time you're fishing in the Saginaw River, keep an eye out for the Saginaw Water Man.

50 Haunted Michigan Locations Below is just the tip of the iceberg—a list of fifty Michigan hauntings that have been "reported" in cemeteries, houses, woods, jails, businesses, neighborhoods...if you can name it, there's probably a haunting for it.

Take a look at the list of fifty Michigan hauntings below and come to your own conclusions.