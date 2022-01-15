Do You Know This Man? Living John Doe Found Wandering in Michigan

Update: The Houghton County Sheriff's Department is working on a very promising lead and it appears this person may be identified. It could take a few days before anything is confirmed.

This man was found near Houghton, Michigan. He doesn't remember who he is and may have been a veteran.

The Houghton County Veteran Service Office is asking the public for help identifying the man pictured above. He was found wandering near Lake Perrault in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021.

According to the Houghton County Veteran Service Office (HCVSO), the only clues the unidentified man has is that he believes his name may be Lincoln Maxfield, that he was possibly born in 1963, and may have served in the military.

This John Doe's only possessions included a cell phone that had no contact numbers saved in the memory. HCVSO contacted the mobile carrier but had no name associated with the account. The only information they could provide was that the phone was activated near the zip code 28012, located in North Carolina.

Fingerprints were taken by the Houghton County Sheriff's Office but no matches have been found to date.

A good samaritan has been providing a place for 'Lincoln' to stay, but the arrangement was only temporary. The good samaritan had a trailer that 'Lincoln' could stay but the harsh winter cold made the living arrangement too difficult to continue.

Sadly, HCVSO says that they are unable to provide 'Lincoln' any help until they are able to prove his Veteran status.

As difficult as it is to believe someone would forget who they are it is not unheard of. There are many medical conditions and traumatic injuries that could lead to a person not being able to remember who they are.

HCVSO says that Lincoln is extremely frustrated, losing hope, and embarrassed about his situation. He says he is willing to do whatever it takes to find out who he is.

Anyone with information on this living John Doe's identity is asked to contact the Houghton County Veteran Service Office via a private message to its social media page. You can follow the post below to the HCVSO social media page. Just click on it, log into your account and you can send a direct message.