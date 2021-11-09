Tekonsha Marijuana Dispensary Break-In Nets $100,000

Thieves broke into a marijuana dispensary, in Tekonsha, early Monday morning, November 8th, stealing a large quantity of marijuana.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that at least two, and possibly three, men entered Aim High Meds, in the 15000-block of M-60, and stole marijuana, valued at approximately $100,000. The suspects climbed onto the roof of the building and gained access to the attic. They then removed ceiling tiles and entered the business. After gathering the product, they left the building, the same way they entered.

Get our free mobile app

The suspects are believed to be white males. One suspect is about 5' 2" to 5' 5", wearing a white hoodie with a distinctive design of a face with Black around the eyes, sagging pants with a belt, and Black gym shoes. The other suspect is also wearing a white or light gray hoodie and pants with white sneakers.

Suspect in Aim High Meds Burglary_Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office asks that If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact Deputy Misane at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 781-0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch 781-0911.