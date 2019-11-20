Taylor Swift Fans Are Reportedly Sending Death Threats to Scooter Braun

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest in Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun, James Charles' reality show and more, below.

Swifties Send Scooter Braun Death Threats

Every since Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun and Big Machine for allegedly blocking her from performing past hits at the upcoming AMAs, her fans have made it their duty to defend her. It started with mean angry tweets and comments, which spiraled into someone leaking Braun's phone number and email address. Some fans even reportedly threatened to kill Braun and other Big Machine Staffers. Braun has yet to publicly respond to all this drama. However, he did post this cryptic message on Instagram, below... (via TMZ)

Are We Getting Lazy About Thanksgiving?

Twenty percent of adults in the U.S. will order their Thanksgiving meal online, either for delivery or in-store pickup. Is Postmating green beans to your mom's house the new potluck? (via Fox Business)

James Charles Getting His Own Reality Show

YouTube star James Charles just announced his new beauty reality show! It debuts next spring on his YouTube channel and is supposedly going to give us Project Runway vibes. Anyone can enter to be on the show and compete for a whopping $50,000 cash prize. If you think you have what it takes, you can apply right now. (via Buzzfeed)

Feel Good Story of the Day

A 14-year-old boy named Alec died of bone cancer earlier this month. However, he had his final bucket list item fulfilled when about 2,000 people joined forces to give him a massive sports car funeral procession. Before Alec passed away his family posted on social media that his last wish was for “race cars and sports cars to take him to his final resting place." With the help of a non-profit, they set the entire thing up through a Facebook page called Sports Cars for Alec. On Sunday, cars from all across the country lined up in the parking lot of Six Flags St. Louis and drove to Alec’s hometown of Washington, Missouri for his funeral. Drivers from all over, including California, Indiana, Michigan, Florida and New York, were in attendance. (via People)

Jonas Brothers Grazed by Stray Bullet



The JoBros were golfing over the weekend in South Florida when a bullet flew past them. They were at the17th hole of the upscale Turnberry Golf Club after hearing a loud pop just a few seconds before something hit the water next to them. Investigators believe someone may have been shooting at ducks on the course with a pellet or BB gun. It wasn't the first time something similar has happened at the golf course. (via Sun Sentinel)