The newest spot in west Michigan to grab your comic books, Tardy's Underground Comics & Collectibles celebrated its grand opening on Friday, January 14. The historic building at 228 ½ Trowbridge St. was originally used as the city's first emergency hospital but has housed everything from insurance agencies to realty offices, and has now opened its doors to welcome comic book enthusiasts and collectors.

The original Tardy's Collector's Corner was founded in Grand Rapids, MI in 1979 by Kirby and Deb Tardy and has been a staple among west Michigan collectors for over 40 years. Co-owners Gavin and Deanna Willard took over in 2015 to continue Tardy's legacy and expand the already impressive stock of comics, toys, and pop culture collectibles.

Says Willard,

“We’re incredibly grateful for our customers in Grand Rapids and beyond who have supported us through so much. Deanna and I are excited to take on this new adventure and serve an even bigger group of collectors.”

Similar to the Grand Rapids location Tardy's Underground will continue to offer their Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) comic book grading and preservation services, in addition to appraising and buying collections. The store has a stock of over 12,000 comic books and plans to have new releases available every week.

Even if comics aren't your thing Tardy's in Allegan will also have graphic novels, statues, new and vintage toys, and other collectibles available for purchase. Whether you're a seasoned collector or newcomer, you're sure to find something that will pique your curiosity! This second Tardy's location now joins the ranks of shops like Rocket Comics, Perfect Storm West, and Fanfare that serve comic collectors throughout southwest Michigan.