Artist Creates Stunning Stair Mural at Silver Beach in St. Joe

If you missed it, a gorgeous new mural has recently been completed on a set of stairs in St Joe.

The mural was done by Nate Baranowski, a Chicago-based artist who seems to specialize in large, very realistic murals. Like this Jeep-themed mural he took part in for Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge:

Amazing, right? How about this 3D Sonic mural for SEGA:

Mr. Baranowski recently brought his talents to St. Joe for a very special stair mural that leads to Silver Beach. The mural depicts three children going down three slides. It's also one of those aspect pieces where you have to be in the right spot to really appreciate the entire work of art. Take a look below:

The video, which he shared on his Facebook page, starts at the top of the stairs where you can barely make out what you're seeing:

As he continues to go down the stairs, the picture starts to come together:

Almost there:

And, voila! The entire picture can finally be seen:

The process of painting the mural was shared by the Southwest Michigan Tourist Council on June 14th, which you can see here. Or, just check out Nate's video:

I can barely paint on a flat canvas. I can't imagine the process it takes to create an entire mural that somehow all fits together on an entire flight of stairs. Bravo to Nate Baranowski. If you're interested in seeing more of his work, he has a Youtube channel as well as a website that you can visit here.

If you love works of art, Kalamazoo actually has its own "Wall Crawl" where you can see multiple murals throughout the city. Here are just a few:

