Six Years Later, Michiganders Debate State ID Cards For Kids

Ongoing arguments continue on the Michigan Secretary of State's Facebook page over ID cards being available for children as young as infants.

To start with, here's what the Secretary of State's office offers: "The Department of State offers a state identification card for children in a standard and enhanced version. The enhanced ID card is an attractive alternative to the standard card because it allows you to re-enter the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean without the need to show additional identity or citizenship documents at the border. The standard or enhanced state ID card is available for any child or infant at the parent or legal guardian's request."

The fact that this kind of ID for this age group exists is thought by some a hot topic. From the comments on the Secretary of State Facebook page:

Privacy issues were brought up by many including Kristin Stocking. "Tracking the children's data through schools, linking it to their medical information is not enough, is it? Creepy big government control freaks.

But others like the idea: Charlotte Smart: "My boys are 9 & 11. These will be in their pockets at all times, just in case! Because you never know or when your little one starts preschool, put it in their backpacks."

Some wonder about the practicality of younger children with an ID. Ashley Corinne said "I'm curious how? Where is a 3 year old holding this ID? They don't carry wallets and purses. If it's in their pockets it will be taken out. They don't know the importance of this."

Some said they weren't opposed to these ID's, but question whether the child's address should be printed on the card. Steven M. Snyder stated "Horrible idea. Not only do pedophiles know when and where they go to school, let's give them the address to find them at home to. So they can plan a good time to kidnap them. Kids lose thing. The little ID from school with a phone number and picture is more then enough.

But one parents mentioned for any international travel, including Canada, a legal ID is a must.

Another mom said they were handy. "Emily and Lily both have had theirs for years. Neither of them went to "regular" school so they did not have a picture ID. It comes in handy to have one when you go to the doctor and they ask for a picture ID. If you don't have a driver's license you need one."

If you read through all the comments, and this post is from six years ago and still getting comments, you can get a good read on both many of the pro's and con's in the argument.

