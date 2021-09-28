It seems like a distant memory now, with all that we've gone through with both the pandemic, last year's election, and any number of other crises, but you will need to upgrade to a Michigan Real ID by May 3rd, 2023, if you want to board an airplane. Yes, even for a domestic flights.

Originally the deadlines were in 2018, then pushed back to 2020. But, as of recently, there are people still trying to get appointments to get regular driver's licenses and plates for their cars. Pandemics will do that to you. But the new hard and fast date is May 3rd, 2023. Realistically, the people most affected by this will be fliers. The others who will need it need to enter "certain" military bases, federal facilities and nuclear power plants. So for the bulk of us, it's if we fly in an airplane.

Now, if you're ready to get your Michigan Real ID now, here's the link to start the process. But a word to the wise, if you put it off and put it off, it'll sneak up on you. Given that we have a little more than 18 months (as of this writing), you'll may have to get a new driver's license or at the very least new tabs for your license plates in 2022. That might be a good time to get the new Real ID.

Here's the other stuff you'll need, so start looking around now:

Your Michigan license or state ID card, and one of the following:

in a certified name-change document, such as a marriage license or court order.) A valid, unexpired U.S. passport

An approved citizenship or legal presence document

If you are not a U.S. citizen and have temporary legal status, make sure you bring the required documents.

Here's a dated video from the Secretary of State (the date are now past, but the information is good.)