Scenic Chairlift Rides: A Breathtaking New Way To See Fall Colors

Get an aerial look at Michigan's spectacular autumn colors. These are the best ski resorts in the Lower Peninsula offering a ride and a view from the top this fall.

Michigan's autumn colors can be intoxicating. Adding an exhilarating ride in a chairlift to the top of a mountain for a commanding view of the countryside makes the experience even more memorable.

Of course, the most amazing geography is in the Upper Peninsula, but who's got time for that? We've got Friday night football games, hayrides, haunted houses, visits to the apple orchards and pumpkin spice everything booked for fall.

These 3 ski resorts in lower Michigan are worth the Sunday drive to see Mother Nature show off in Michigan. Take in a wonderous burst of autumn colors before everything is covered under a blanket of white winter snow for months ahead.

Boyne Mountain | Boyne Falls, MI

Just south of Petoskey, Boyne Mountain Resort has a history dating back to the 1940s. Congressman Gerald Ford and his wife Betty loved to ski here. The Hemlock lift is open year 'round, offering stunning panoramic views of the valley.

$10 per ride

Open daily 11am- 8pm (weather permitting)

Crystal Mountain | Thompsonville, MI

On your handy Michigan map, Benzie County's Crystal Mountain is about the top knuckle of your pinky finger. At the top of the mountain, you'll enjoy dramatic views of the brilliant autumn colors.

Rides sold in 1 hour blocks of time

$10 per person

Kids 3-8 free with paying adult

Schuss Mountain | Schuss Village, MI

Shanty Creek Resort covers a sprawling 5,500 acres of rolling countryside near Bellaire. Torch Lake offers summer fun for many Michiganders, but the fall chairlift rides provide a spectacular 360 degree view of the colors from the blue chairlift high atop Schuss Mountain.

$25/chair- seats 1-4 riders

September 25, October 2, 9 & 16 from 11-4pm

As Michigan ski resorts have been looking to extend the season in recent years, the striking natural beauty of fall colors is far superior to artificial snow. The famed tunnel of trees is one thing, but there's nothing like the view from the top.

