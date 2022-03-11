Despite a concerted effort to change climate crisis in the United States, it seems to be more difficult than ever to participate in recycling. When it comes to recycling in Battle Creek residents use words like "rare" and "scarce." If you're trying to reduce, reuse, and recycle in the Battle Creek area-- where do you drop it off?

The official City of Battle Creek website says there are several ways you can take advantage of the city's recycling program:

This is included in your city utility bill. Residents may ask for a recyclables receptacle and are asked to then place it on your curb before 6:00 a.m. on your regular trash pick up day. Recycling pick up is every other week.

Recycling Drop-Off

In Calhoun County there are several recycling drop-off locations:

Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, residents are asked to stay in their vehicle during drop-off. Simply place your recyclables, preferably in bags or boxes, and the staff will unload. Those with a large amount of donations should consider making multiple trips. It is important to note this facility requires your items to be sorted. Find the list of accepted items here.

Residents who did not reside within the city limits of Albion, Battle Creek, Springfield, and Tekonsha are able to bring their unsorted recyclables to this facility during the hours of 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. This service is only available to residents of Calhoun County who must present a recycling pass card to verify residency. The pass is free to obtain to residents, non-residents are required to pay the $5 fee.

Recycling Medications

What are you supposed to do with unwanted or unused medications? The city provides a Red Med Box where you can dispose of old medications. Make sure you cross out your name and address, but leave the medication name visible! Items not accepted include used needles, bio-waste, personal care products, and thermometers.

