New SiriusXM Prince Channel to Share His Unaired 2005 Radio Show

A previously unheard radio show created by Prince over a decade ago will be shared on a new SiriusXM channel dedicated to his music.

The "never-before-heard demo of a conceptual radio show" was created by Prince for a proposed Sirius satellite radio channel back in 2005. (Sirius and former satellite radio competitor XM merged to become SiriusXM in 2008.)

Running more than two hours, the show features Prince playing his own songs as well as personal favorite selections by other artists, mixes and interviews. It also promises "a peek into his legendary vault of unreleased studio and live recordings"

Collaborators include DJ Rashida, who hosts the show, with Prince joining throughout. One of Prince's favorite comedians, Katt Williams, also pops in as “Ezekiel" to provide comedic relief.

According to a press release the channel, which launches on May 1, will also include a takeover from Sheila E., special playlists from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and SiriusXM’s recent Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince Town Hall, featuring Jam, Sheila E. and H.E.R. Music by artists that Prince was "closely connected to, inspired by, and collaborated with" will also be featured. You will be able to find the Prince Channel on the SiriusXM app in the Hip-Hop/R&B category.

SiriusXM previously launched a temporary channel dedicated to Prince on April 21, 2016, immediately following the news of his death, with a press release noting that his passing was a "tragic and a true loss for music fans around the world."