Vote Here For PopCrush&#8217;s Weekend Top 25 Countdown

Vote Here For PopCrush’s Weekend Top 25 Countdown

Kevin Winter / Jason Merritt, Getty Images

From Hollywood to the Heartlands, I am counting down the 25 HOTTEST songs in the U.S. — that you voted for — on the PopCrush Top 25 Countdown!

You have the power to pick where your favorite artist lands on the chart! I'll tally up all your votes then play your picks every Saturday night starting at 7 pm EST (with a replay on Sunday).

Join me every weekend to see where your favorite song ends up! Listen live on PopCrush.com or download the PopCrush app.

  • Adele

  • Doja Cat

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Glass Animals

  • The Kid Laroi

  • Elton John Ft. Dua Lipa

  • Justin Bieber

  • Lil Nas X

  • Lil Nas X

  • Mae Muller Ft. Polo G

  • Gayle

  • Taylor Swift

    loading...

    "Message in a Bottle"

    Vote Now

  • The Anxiety

    loading...

    "Meet Me At Our Spot"

    Vote Now

  • Adele

  • Billie Eilish

  • Post Malone

  • The Weeknd

  • Acraze ft. Cherish

  • Chloe

  • Doja Cat

  • Pitbull

  • Silk Sonic

    loading...

    "Smokin Out the Window"

    Vote Now

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • 24KGOLDN ft. iann dior

  • Ariana Grande

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA

  • Dua Lipa

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Harry Styles

  • Lil Nas X

    loading...

    "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

    Vote Now

  • Maneskin

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Ritt Momney

    loading...

    "Put Your Records On"

    Vote Now

  • The Kid LAROI

  • The Weeknd

  • The Weeknd

Categories: News, Popcrush Nights
Back To Top