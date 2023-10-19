1980s Domino&#8217;s Pizza Rocket From Ann Arbor For Sale

1980s Domino’s Pizza Rocket From Ann Arbor For Sale

You could own a piece of Michigan history as this very rare street-ready 80s Pizza Rocket is now for sale.

The founder of Domino's Pizza, Tom Monaghan has come up with many creative and downright crazy delivery ideas.  One of the coolest has to be the experimental Pizza Rocket.  This is a 1984 Tritan A2 according to Exotic Affinity,

The experimental car featured an aircraft-inspired design with a three-wheeled layout and an "Amick Arch", and has a drag coefficient of only 0.15. Weighing around 900 pounds, it was powered by a 30-horsepower, 440-cc Syvaro rotary engine.

Only 10 of these retro spaceship-looking cars were created.  In the 80s, the 10 Pizza Rockets, equipped with pizza warmers, delivered fresh pies all over Ann Arbor.  It's unclear how many of those 10 are left and in working order.  There are vague reports that only a few are still in existence.

You can now own one of the very few Pizza Rockets.  You may be surprised how much this bad boy is worth.

One of the 1984 Tritan A2s will be auctioned off in Las Vegas on November 10th.  The

There is no word on what the starting bid will be for this very rare pizza-warming car.  However, we know how much a previous Tritan A2 sold for about 4 years ago according to CNN,

Mecum Auctions did not provide a value estimate for the Tritan A2. The one Bonham’s sold in 2019 went for $44,800. Domino’s did not respond to questions about the Tritan A2.

The current Tritan A2 was purchased in 2021 for just $25,000 from an owner of a Domino's franchise owner.

