“One Tree Hill” Actress & Singer Jana Kramer Spotted Enjoying Up North Michigan

There's nothing quite like northern Michigan in the summer. Just ask actress/ singer Jana Kramer. The Michigan native was recently spotted hanging out at her "happy place".

Kramer, known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill as well as her successful country singing career, took to social media to share pictures of her time back in Michigan. Although a native of Rochester, Michigan, Kramer was enjoying some time lakeside up north with family.

In a series of pictures on both Facebook and Instagram, Kramer is seen enjoying time with extended family that includes her brother Steve who is a sergeant at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, as well as her two children Jolie & Jace.

It's clear Kramer loves her home state and was thrilled to be back captioning one photo, "This Michigan girl is back …". Noting she was enjoying just relaxing in her "happy place", it was a far cry from what has been a tough few years personally for the 38 year old star.

Kramer suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her first husband, Michael Gambino and a very pubic relationship and divorce with Washington Redskins tight end Mike Caussin, whom she met on Twitter and is the father of Jolie & Jace.

Since the divorce, Kramer has continued on with her singing career, as well as launched a podcast and appeared on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in fourth place.

Jana Kramer proved going home again is often the very best medicine for hitting the reset button on a busy life saying,

"Being able to watch my kids up north Michigan at my happy place and where I had all my favorite memories as a kid has me so thankful and blessed. Until next time….."

Enjoy some Michigan Up North pictures from Jana's visit home below.

