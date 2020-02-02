Omaha Snaps Broncos Win Streak At Five

The Western Michigan Bronco hockey team lost 4-2 to Nebraska- Omaha, in a tightly played contest Saturday night. The loss snapped the Broncos' five game winning streak, but WMU stays tied for third place in the NCHC with Denver University, which was swept this weekend by Minnesota-Duluth.

Saturday night's game started out on a positive note with the Broncos taking a 1-0 lead on a Rhett Kingston goal just :46 second into the game. They held onto that lead through most of the period until Omaha's Nolan Sullivan scored to tie the game.

The game stayed tied through most of the second period until Taylor Ward scored the first goal of his natural hat trick with just less than minutes to go.

Bronco Austin Rueschhoff tied it again at 2 at 5:53 of the third period. But Ward tallied the game winner at 15:25, and then finished the hat trick with an empty netter with :48 left.

Western host RPI this coming weekend to finish their non-conference schedule. The Broncos are four points behind second place Minnesota-Duluth, which plays a weekend series with Omaha.