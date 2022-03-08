Fun isn't just for the young. These young-at-heart seniors show us just how enjoyable daily life is, jumping on snow tubes and riding around inside their senior living facility.

OK, "jumping on" may not be the best choice of words here. Tom Tucker, a resident at StoryPoint retirement and assisted living facility in Saline noted, "I said, 'you know if I get down there, I'm not going to be able to get up.'"

Spoiler alert, Tom was able to get back up and so were all of his neighbors.

Erin Griffiths is the mastermind behind the shenanigans. She's the Life Enrichment Director at StoryPoint Saline. In the second video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that senior living doesn't have to be filled with mundane, boring activities.

"We do kind of pride ourselves on out-of-the-box, kind of wonky, weird programming in a way," Griffiths says.

Griffiths had promised the senior residents a day of fun in the snow back in January. But the weather in Michigan has a way of not cooperating, so Griffiths and her team decided to think outside the box and rigged some snow tubes up with scooters.

The result: Indoor Snow Tubing for Seniors.

The out-of-the-ordinary activity was a crowd pleaser for sure and the video of the event has been viewed almost 10 million times on Facebook. In fact, the facility's Facebook page is filled with pictures and videos of residents taking part in activities that are a lot more fun than naps and Checkers.

"Now it's cool to have this platform to show what senior living is really about, and all the opportunities and residents thriving and having fun. And that's what it is," Griffiths tells the TV station.

