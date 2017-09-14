Mirage From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Needs A Loving Home

Mirage is 10 years old and only wants love.

Mirage is an older female dog who has been through cancer, heart worms, and other health issues.

Thanks to the SPCA, Mirage is healthy and ready to find a home. She is good with people, cats, dogs and would make a great cuddle partner. To call this lady sweet would be an understatement!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA:

WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!

Mirage

Heather McGregor/Townsquare Media

