A Michigan Boy Gets a Big Surprise After His Bike Was Stolen

A stranger was moved to help a Michigan kid out after the bike he just got for his birthday was stolen.

Anthony is a 9-year-old boy in Taylor, Michigan that showed maturity well beyond his age during what must have been a roller coaster of emotions. This all started when he received a new bike from his aunt for his 9th birthday. He wakes up the next morning to find that his birthday bike had been stolen. Anthony spoke to WXYZ TV in Detroit about that heartbreaking moment. Anthony's reaction was so incredibly thoughtful as he said this about the person that stole his bike,

I just thought that they needed it better (more) than me.

Anthony's reaction to this crime is heartwarming all by itself. But then a stranger stepped up to help. A man who asked to remain anonymous arranged to meet Anthony and his mother at Walmart. The kind stranger then surprised the boy with a brand new bicycle that was exactly like the bike he received for his birthday.

The boy's mother has warned everyone to be on the lookout for a local thief since Anthony's bike was stolen right out of the family's garage. She does feel hopeful after people wanted to step up and help her son after the incident. You can check out the full news coverage from WXYZ-TV and see the moment Anthony gets his new bike by clicking here.

