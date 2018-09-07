Matt Giraud Debuts New Single Come Back To Me

Kalamazoo native and former American Idol contestant Matt Giraud debuts a HOT new song, "Come Back To Me."

Since the first moment I heard this song I couldn't wait to get it on the air at 103.3 KFR. "Come Back To Me" was produced by Luke DeJaynes and written by Matt Giraud and Jeffrey James. This new Matt Giraud smash is available for stream and download NOW!

Click here to stream "Come Back To Me" on Spotify.

Click here to stream or download "Come Back To Me" on Apple Music.

Then coming up on Tuesday, September 11th Matt will judge WOTV Idol from 3-7 PM at 151 S. Rose St, Kalamazoo. Singers will compete for the Silver Ticket according to WoodTV.com,

This coveted Silver Ticket will give the WOTV Idol winner the opportunity to travel to a "Judges City" (location TBA) where they will audition for the American Idol executive producers. The producers can choose to push the contestants through to the judges for a chance to be selected for the show!

