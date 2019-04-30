Kzoo State Theater Unveil 5 Bands For $5 End of the Season Show

The Kalamazoo State Theater is closing out their 91st season with a massive show featuring 5 different artists and it's only gonna cost you $5 to get in on Friday, May 17th. There are some big local acts that will be performing and the line up looks pretty solid: "We’re throwing an event that everyone will enjoy, all different genres of music, great drink specials, games, and more. Celebrate and support Kalamazoo’s local music scene that makes this community great!"

Chadderboxx B2B Anserz (7:30pm)- Local DJs team up for a special club style performance. Spinning a mix of modern and decade hits, these DJs will let you experience your favorite tracks in a whole new way.

Ghost Bunnies (8:20pm) –Kzoo Bunny Dance Rock.

Trifocal (9:10pm) –The trio fuses elements of multiple genres to create a musical experience filled with twists and turns. Throughout the many changes of feel and energy, their music maintains a sense of groove that is impossible to ignore.

The Mushmen (10:00pm) – The Mushmen are quite possibly Kalamazoo’s ONLY Ska band. Which coincidentally also makes them quite possibly Kalamazoo’s BEST Ska band. Or PREMIERE Ska band because that word totally sounds more grown up and important.

SkitzoMichigan (10:45pm) – SkitzoMichigan has toured the country performing with the likes of Esham, Bizarre of D12 and others. His sound can be compared to Dr Dre meets Public Enemy – hip hop with a socially conscious flair. His favorite venue in his hometown is the State Theatre and he looks forward to taking the stage with his DJ, DJ Enyce, and his hometown compadre Boombox Ronnie.