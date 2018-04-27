Kiwanis Park in Bangor Is Ready For Summer

Thank you, Two-Cam McLaren, Tony Keeton, and Louie Bregger, for fixing the Kiwanis Park footbridge over the weekend. Two-Cam worked with Modern Woodman and Lander's Hardware and was able to get all of the materials donated! Two-Cam, Regina Hoover, Arthur Serratos, James Slates, and Helene Rivers all volunteered on Monday and cleaned up Lion's Park. They worked hard clearing brush and sand off of the walkways and picked up trash. Thanks to each of you for helping to make our parks a nice place to visit! Your volunteerism is greatly appreciated!!