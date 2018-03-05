Kid Rock Is Heading For The Hall – the WWE Hall of Fame

It's not the Rock and Roll Hall of fame but the World Wrestling Entertainment’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony next month!

We know him for his thunderous rock and selling out stadiums but did you know he is valued member of the wrestling world!

According to the Detroit News...

Rock would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing. Previous inductees include Pete Rose, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Mr. T and Donald Trump.

The Detroit News listed the WWE wrestlers who have embraced this Detroit icon and his music...

Kid Rock has a long history with the WWE. His “American Bad Ass” was used as a theme song for the Undertaker during the wrestler’s early ’00s makeover as a street-tough biker. Rock’s cover of ZZ Top’s “Legs” was used as entrance music for Stacy Keibler and was included on 2002’s “Forceable Entry” collection of theme songs. That same year, Rock’s “Lonely Road of Faith” was used to score a montage of historic WWE clips through the years.

WWE will make to official announcement of Kid Rock being inducted into the hall of fame in the coming weeks but a few people have already been named. WWE has already announced inductees into 2018’s WWE Hall of Fame class that includes but is not limited too Goldberg, the Dudley Boyz, Ivory and Jeff Jarrett.

Rock on WWE!

Bonus Video - WWE/Kid Rock's Performance

BONUS VIDEO