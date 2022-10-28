Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video

Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media.

Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year," she said in an Instagram post.

Not one to waste a moment, Perry created a meme with text over the video that read: "POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates."

Her jokes continued into the comment section of the post, where she included a winking tongue out emoji and added, "Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that's a party trick too… I don't actually lactate hops silly goose!)."

Her post showed clips of her eye closing, similar to the one that had made its rounds on social media. However, in the video from the day before, the "Teenage Dream" songstress can be seen touching her temple to open her eye, only for it to close once again.

Many were quick to react the viral clip.

"Her clone was glitching. That’s scary," one said.

"She lost the wifi connection,," another commented.

"It wasn’t the eye thing that was weird it was the fact she acted like it didn’t happen and went on with the show…For the ones who don’t see the problem you are the problem," one person commented.

It is worth noting that in the past Perry has opened up about having a lazy eye during an episode of American Idol.

Now she chooses to not to "worry about it" or how others perceive her.