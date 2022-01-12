K-Wings Are Groot for Marvel Night This Weekend

The fans have chosen Groot for Marvel Night at the K-Wings.

Marvel theme night at K-Wings games is always very popular. This year, the Kalamazoo Wings organization asked fans which Marvel character should be incorporated into specialty jerseys for the big night. Groot won by a landslide. So, will the jerseys represent baby Groot, teen Groot or adult Groot? We'll all find out together Friday night. At the end of the game, the specialty jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to charity.

K-Wings will be holding a Groot costume contest and will reward someone with a super cool Guardians of the Galaxy prize pack.

Saturday night will be a special jersey retirement night. Just before the puck drop, Neil Meadmore's Number 27 jersey will be raised into the rafters. The ceremony starts at 7 PM immediately followed by the puck drop as the K-Wings take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Marvel Night / $2 Friday

Friday, January 14th

Doors Open at 6 PM

Puck Drops at 7 PM

$2 beer, soda, and dogs.

K-Wings vs. Toledo Walleye

Jersey Retirement Night

Saturday, January 15th

Doors Open at 6 PM

Jersey Retirement Ceremony 7 PM

Puck Drop immediately following the ceremony

K-Wings vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

You can get more info and tickets for Kalamazoo Wings games by clicking here.

Side note: K-Wings raised $29,000 for charity in the jersey auction last weekend after the rainbow ice game. That is the most money raised for a jersey auction in K-Wings history.