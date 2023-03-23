Marvel May Release Fewer TV Series Than Planned in 2023

It’s now been five months since the conclusion of the most recent TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (That was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped its run on Disney+ on October 13.) Almost half a year later, we not only haven’t seen another new Marvel Disney+ series, we don’t even know what TV series Marvel will release next — Secret Invasion? Loki: Season 2? — or when it will debut.

There’s even more uncertainty at Marvel now with the sudden departure of one of the company’s longest-tenured executives, Victoria Alonso, who left her job at Marvel Studios last week.Alonso, who joined the company before the release of the original Iron Man, was the president of physical production, post-production, VFX and animation at the company at a time when Marvel has come under increasing fire for substandard special effects and complaints from within the VFX industry of substandard working conditions and impossible deadlines. It’s not clear, however, whether any of that had to do with Alonso’s split with Marvel.

A new report on the Alonso situation in Variety doesn’t add a ton of new information, although it does claim that per the outlet’s sources, Alonso was “fired” from her job. The most interesting detail it contains doesn’t involve Alonso directly; it says (according to “insiders”) that while Marvel had initially planned five TV shows for Disney+ in 2023, their final total “have been narrowed to three or four with the others moving into 2024 and possibly beyond.” In other words: You’re going to get less Marvel TV shows this year than initially planned. And perhaps in future years as well.

In addition to Secret Invasion and Loki, the shows Marvel has officially announced for the future of the MCU include Ironheart, Echo, a new season of the What If...? animated series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently shooting in New York City. Secret Invasion and Loki will almost certainly come out this year barring some massive change of plans, but it sounds like some of those other titles may come much later than initially anticipated.

At present, none of Marvel’s upcoming TV slate has a firm release date. The next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5.

