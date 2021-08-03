John Cena Surprises Michigan Fans at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Preview

Moviegoers got the ultimate surprise at the preview screening of The Suicide Squad this past Sunday at the Birmingham 8. Trust me when I say, it’s one they won’t forget.

Get our free mobile app

As everyone settled into their seats for the noon showing this past weekend of the latest installment in the DC Comics series, none other than actor John Cena shocked the audience by stopping by.

According to The Detroit News, Cena marched in fully dressed in his WWE gear, just before the noon screening began. He pretended to be looking for his famous WWE opponent, and loudly asked the audience, "Where's Roman Reigns?” Cena finished up his impromptu monologue with, “Well, son of a (expletive). I have brought the wrong uniform. This is an early screening of The Suicide Squad, isn't it? Damn that driver, that son of a (expletive),"

Cena stars in the new film as superhero 'Peacemaker' and happened to be in town appearing at WWE's Live Supershow that was Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. The actor welcomed the star struck crowd and tossed out some promotional items to the audience, including shirts, wristbands and other cool goodies. Cena told the crowd,

"You're not ready for what you're about to see, but you'll see something I believe is spectacular, and I hope you do too. I really just wanted to come by today and welcome you to the beginning of what I believe is a transformation in the superhero experience."

The Suicide Squad will premiere to general audiences in theaters Friday, August 6, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Cena joins heavy hitters such as Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, and Pete Davidson in the new flick.