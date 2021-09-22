What's to say about the Joe Louis Arena that already hasn't been said? One of the most iconic arenas in sports history saw some of the most memorable sports events in Detroit's storied history.Two of the Red Wings four Stanley Cup championships were clinched at Joe Louis Arena in 1997 and 2002. But in April 2017, the Red Wings hosted their final game at Joe Louis Arena, then began playing in the new Little Caesars Arena the following year. The arena closed on July 29, 2017. A few years later, demolition started in the spring of 2019 and was completed by late summer 2020.

Once they announced the closure, JLA started liquidating items within the arena, one item being the seating itself. All the chairs used for seating were sold and since have become a serious collectors item. One Michigan woman has a set of 3 chairs, with a certificate of authenticity on sale through the Facebook Marketplace for $350:

Get our free mobile app

Authentic Joe Louis Arena Seats with Certificate of Authenticity. These seats are numbered 12, 13, 14 and are in original working order. These are great for any man cave, mud room, and so much more. Comes as a set of 3 (12,13,14) for 350 OBO.

There's no indication what section the seats were in (for those of you who were die hard fans) but these are still a serious collectors item for Red Wing die hards. The seller is said to live in Jenison, which is just Southwest of Grand Rapids. If there's any hardcore Detroit fans out there, I'm sure this item won't last long.