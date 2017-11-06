It’s November; So Why Are Gas Prices So High?

So we've changed our clocks, we're wearing warmer clothes, and some have even turned their heat on. So, gas prices should be backing off. But they're not. Why?Well, excuses are like belly buttons. Some are in-ies and some out out-ties. But USA Today says there are two reasons. Most of it is the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey which rocked parts of the Gulf Coast. A major pipeline, Explorer, needed maintenance after the storm blasted Texas. Another factor is normal refinery maintenance here in the Great Lakes region, which is the excuse used several times a year, when gasoline mixes change for the upcoming season. A strong US economy was also supposed to mean lower oil prices. We'll see.