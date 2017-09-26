Is the Y-Bar Coming Back? In a New Location?

Is the Y-Bar making a comback in Kalamazoo?

The Y-Bar was the dance club inside the late Wayside West on Stadium. It closed with Wayside a couple of years ago, possibly hastened by a murder that occurred in 2014. But is it poised to return?

There is construction going on at the Campus Point Mall. And the building that housed Pop's Italian Beef and several others, now has a Y-Bar and Bistro sign.

The location has seen a lot of businesses come and go in the past. Where the CVS drugstore is, was originally a movie theater, then a popular nightclub (Electric Avenue and Graffitti's), and Video Hits Plus (which closed as video rentals died).

Somebody will know what's going on.