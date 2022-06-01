Michigan’s Oldest Bar Has Been Welcoming Guests Since 1831 to New Hudson

They say age is just a number, and one bar in New Hudson, Michigan is proving that in a big way. The New Hudson Inn has been serving it up for 191 years.

It's hard to believe will all the changes that seem to bring many businesses to a close, especially when we're talking about businesses that opened before both the car and telephone were a thing. As a matter of fact, Michigan had not achieved statehood when the “Old Tavern”, as it was known, opened its doors.

You'll find this cool piece of Michigan history nestled in New Hudson, just off I-96 between Brighton and Novi. According to the website, Russell Alvord of Monroe County, New York was deeded the land by President Andrew Jackson and opened the stagecoach stop for travelers.

The inn eventually transitioned into a hotel once New Hudson became established, but it also played an important historical role as well during the Civil War. As The New Hudson Inn tells the story, located above the main room of the tavern was built a secret room that possibly hid runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad. As escaped slaves would come through quickly and quietly, an occasional item would get left behind in the upper room hideaway. The room is now on display as a museum for guests to see.

As time moved on, fate was on the side of the historic inn as the Michigan Air Line Railroad chose New Hudson as a railroad stop, keeping the customers coming. Although the bar has changed hands over the years, and renovations have taken place, it's still business as usual for The New Hudson Inn, welcoming guests and serving up spirits & grub.

Embedded in the community for close to 200 years, the inn is in the process with the help of the Oakland County Historical Commission to secure a historical marker noting that The New Hudson Inn is officially the "Oldest Continually Operating Bar in Michigan".

