How To Get Marvel Avengers Tickets As Soon As They Come Out

The new Marvel Avengers : Infinity War Part 1 trailer was released this morning and I'm struggling to find the words to describe how excited I am to see this film.

I told Heather McGregor this morning that this film will destroy box office records, and after watching this trailer how can you not be excited?:

After watching this I wanted to find out if there is anyway I can pre-order tickets for the film, even though its release date is May 4th, 2018. I know it's 6 months away, but I don't care. I need to see this film on its release date. It turns out the only way you can prepare for the pre-sale is a website I visited here.