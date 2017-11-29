How To Get Marvel Avengers Tickets As Soon As They Come Out
The new Marvel Avengers : Infinity War Part 1 trailer was released this morning and I'm struggling to find the words to describe how excited I am to see this film.
I told Heather McGregor this morning that this film will destroy box office records, and after watching this trailer how can you not be excited?:
After watching this I wanted to find out if there is anyway I can pre-order tickets for the film, even though its release date is May 4th, 2018. I know it's 6 months away, but I don't care. I need to see this film on its release date. It turns out the only way you can prepare for the pre-sale is a website I visited here.
Fandango is allowing you to sign up using your email and your city to find out as soon as tickets or any other special promotions go on sale. So as soon as tickets are available in Kalamazoo, I'll get an email to let me know. If you wanna be on top of your Avengers game, sign up for their Fanalert. I'm counting down the days.