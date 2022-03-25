Free Wheelchair Hockey Clinic Coming to St. Joe in May of 2022

Something unique is coming to Southwest Michigan for the very first time: a wheelchair hockey clinic.

The Wheelchair Hockey League is a Michigan-based company and the only adaptive wheelchair floor hockey league in the state. They recently made the announcement of a brand new hockey clinic coming to Southwest Michigan on their Facebook page. In their invitation, the Wheelchair Hockey League wrote:

Whether you are looking for a new recreational opportunity, a competitive outlet, or a sense of community, this is a great opportunity to find all of that and more!

The clinic will be held on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at the John and Dede Howard Ice Arena in St. Joseph. It's open to anyone aged 10-60+ at no cost. There are only a couple of requirements:

participants must be able to independently propel their wheelchairs (power and manual wheelchairs are both welcome)

participants must be able to cognitively understand the rules of the game

Registration is required but, again, this clinic will be free. You can find the registration form here.

As mentioned above, the Wheelchair Hockey League is the adaptive floor-hockey league in the state of Michigan. All-in-all, they have 30 players, both male and female, divided among three teams.

Their season runs for 12 weeks over the course of 9 months and, like the clinic is open to those aged 10-60+. Find more information on their website. Want to hear more? Here's a quick testimonial from those that have participated in the Wheelchair Hockey League:

As well, Michigan State University has an Adaptive Sports Club offering hockey, rugby, and basketball. See more here.

