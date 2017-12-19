Eminem Finds The Ladies On Tinder
Watch which way you swipe to get this guy!
Eminem has opened up about his personal life, music and dating. Marshall Mathers told Vulture.com that since he and Kim Mathers finalized their divorce in 2001, dating has been difficult.
“It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,”
The question some of us want to know is where does he meet his potential dates and the answer was simple, Tinder. The rap star went on to say...
"And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”
I am sure times will continue to be interesting for Eminem with the release of his new album and possible dating pool!
When asked if the Rapper was lonely, his reply was...
"Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking though."
So ladies, if you spot a fella on Tinder with the name Marshall that looks Eminem, watch which way you swipe!