Dua Lipa Announces 2022 Tour with Only One Stop in Michigan

Getty Images for dcp

Fans of Dua Lipa have been anxiously awaiting the announcement for her Future Nostalgia tour. And now, we have the dates!

In a case of poor timing with an unforeseen circumstance, Dua Lipa released her new album, Future Nostalgia, in March of 2020. As you know, the world shut down shortly after dashing any hopes of a correlating tour.

Whether it's the rising number of people who are vaccinated or she just didn't want to wait any longer, Dua Lipa has officially announced her Future Nostalgia tour dates for 2022. Sadly, there's only one stop listed for Michigan.

Where and When?

Dua Lipa will, not surprisingly, be stopping in Detroit on Friday, February 25th. She'll be performing at the Little Caesar's Arena.

Tickets have yet to go on sale so at this moment I'm unsure of the cost of tickets or what time the show will be. However, according to songkick.com, tickets for this show will be available for purchase on the 17th of September. Find more information here.

Close...but Not Michigan

Now, for those who live on the west side of Michigan and would rather travel to Illinois, Dua Lipa will be stopping in Chicago.

However, that concert will be on Wednesday, March 9th which may be tough for those who work 9-5 jobs. Like the Detroit stop, tickets will be available for purchase on September 17th and you can find more information here.

For a full list of dates, merch and more check out Dua Lipa's official website.

