New Eatery, Dog & The Bank Opens Today, 11/4, in Plainwell
After a few delays, an anticipated new restaurant is opening today in Plainwell.
In June of this year, the owners of Bird Dog, a restaurant in Mattawan offering modern American cuisine, announced that they would be opening a brand new restaurant in Plainwell called Dog & The Bank.
You can read more about their original announcement below:
As they shared on Instagram, they had planned for their new establishment to be opened at the end of this past summer:
But, as life goes, they encountered a few delays. However, earlier this week they made the exciting announcement that they're finally opening today (11/4).
Details surrounding their menu have been a bit hush-hush but, they did promise that their menu would be live on their website by Wednesday, 11/3. As of this morning, 11/4, the website is still private so the menu remains a mystery. However, I'm sure they'll have it up and running in no time. You can see it here.
Using their Instagram, they've given little sneak peeks of the interior design of Dog & the Bank like this on-theme wallpaper in the bathroom:
Their coffered ceilings (that will be complete with crown molding):
And the construction on their open kitchen concept:
Located at 210 E Bridge Street in Plainwell, Dog & The Bank will open at 11 am (today, 11/4) for lunch and dinner. And, judging by their Facebook page, it looks like they already have a ton of local support. With over 200 shares and 150 comments on their latest post, Dog & The Bank is sure to be a popular new favorite in Plainwell.
For all updates, follow Dog & The Bank on Facebook or Instagram.