Allegedly Detroit Police are investigating R. Kelly for crimes committed in our State Allegations that R&B singer R. Kelly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Detroit in 2001. The Detroit Free Pres is reporting a statement the Detroit Police Chief James Craig...

We are aware of the allegations made against R. Kelly that possibly occurred in 2001. Approximately a month ago, we (had) receive(d) information from Chicago Police Department of a victim, who lives out of state, who had made (an) allegation of a criminal sexual conduct incident against R. Kelly. The incident allegedly occurred in the City of Detroit when the victim was 13 years old,

The allegations stem from an 2001 when R.Kelly had sex with a 13 year old girl in a Detroit hotel and then again a few weeks later at a recording studio, Yet, this is not the first time allegations against Kelly abusing an underage girl in Detroit. In 194 he maried 15 year old singer Aaliyah when Kelly was 27 years old.

Now things are on hold in the Metro Detroit area becase before these allegations surfaced, Kelly was taken into custody in Chicago for unpaid child suport were he is currently be held.

Chief Craig is not giving up...