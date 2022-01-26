Community Is Ready To Rally For Burton Bear’s Birthday

Local folks are not the only people showing love for Burton Bear. There are messages on his Facebook page from people as far as Texas. One of the most asked questions on the Burton Bear social media page is how can people give back to this awesome teen? He spreads so much joy, and now fans want to do something special for him.

Burton Bear Facebook Burton Bear Facebook loading...

As it turns out, Burton Bear will be celebrating a birthday on Friday, February 4th. Due to the overwhelming amount of people that have asked how to get a gift to give him, there is a plan in action. Those of you wishing to give Burton Bear something for his birthday, you can take it to Rally's (Bristol Road and Saginaw Street) in Burton. Burton Bear of course will be there for a few hours on his birthday as well. Rest assured if you drop off something for BB, and he is not there - he will indeed get it.

Burton Bear Facebook loading...

Burton Bear Facebook

I want to make it very clear that in no way shape or form is Burton Bear asking for gifts (see post above). Burton Bear has brought a lot of smiles and laughs to our community. People just want to give back, it is as plain and simple as that. You don't have to break the bank to show your support, a note or a card I am sure would brighten this young man's bear's day.

If you are not familiar with Burton Bear, he is a teenager from the Burton area. You will see him around the Burton area wearing a giant bear suit. He loves meeting people and taking pictures. I love the fact that so many people are now going on 'bear hunts' to find him and get a selfie. I spoke with one woman who told me her young daughter wants to be a 'Burton Bear' when she is older. How cool is that?

Get our free mobile app

Spreading love - that is what it's all about. We love you Burton Bear and look forward to seeing you on February 4th at Rally's!

These 31 Movies Filmed Scenes in Michigan Most of us know that 8 Mile and Robocop were filmed in Michigan, but did you know that Die Hard 2, The Karate Kid, Oz the Great and Powerful, and others were too?