Clink The Glasses! It’s Wine and Harvest Festival Time in Paw Paw

On what is already a very busy weekend, another annual West Michigan event is grabbing for our attention. The Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival is set for this Friday through Sunday, September 10-12, in Paw Paw, celebrating the wine industry in and around Van Buren County.

Obviously, there are wine tastings and tours for oenophiles (wine lovers). But it's not just about wine. There are other fun events planned (though the grape-stomping competition is off - for caution reasons - but replacing that will be ax throwing and a hole-in-one competition by the lake where the stomping normally would occur). Also, there's a 5K running event and a kayak race for the competitive people. And throughout the weekend, four entertainment stages of live music, and fireworks, carnival rides and a parade - essentially some of the events that we've been missing now for almost two years.

The event is Paw Paw-centric, with the two biggest wineries, St. Julian's and Warner (who have between them 180 plus years of wine making experience), along with Cody Kresta Winery, taking the lead. And since it feels like we live in a beer world, Paw Paw Brewing is also one of the headliners of this event. Beer and wine tasting is Saturday from Noon to 5pm. Another note of caution, St. Julian's won't be hosting events at the winery this weekend.

